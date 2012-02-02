Feb 2 (Reuters) - MICHINOKU BANK LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 43.00 43.00 Recurring 1.30 1.80 Net 1.20 2.20 NOTE - Michinoku Bank Ltd is a regional regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8350.TK1.