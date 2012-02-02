India takes the spice out of Masala bonds
* RBI sets minimum tenor and maximum coupon for offshore rupee bonds
Feb 2 (Reuters) - MICHINOKU BANK LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 43.00 43.00 Recurring 1.30 1.80 Net 1.20 2.20 NOTE - Michinoku Bank Ltd is a regional regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8350.TK1.
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer