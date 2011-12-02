Dec 2 (Reuters) - PEOPLE CO LTD PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.97 1.95 2.80 (+0.8 pct) (-2.6 pct) Operating 161 mln 186 mln 259 mln (-13.4 pct) (+10.4 pct) Recurring 163 mln 198 mln 258 mln (-17.8 pct) (+29.0 pct) Net 94 mln 125 mln 149 mln (-24.4 pct) (+38.3 pct) EPS Y21.64 Y28.67 Y34.22 Diluted EPS Y21.63 Y28.65 NOTE - People Co Ltd is a toy maker. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7865.TK1.