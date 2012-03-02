March 2 (Reuters) - MORI DENKI MFG CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 450 mln 450 mln Operating loss 405 mln loss 405 mln Recurring loss 122 mln loss 22 mln Net loss 129 mln loss 31 mln NOTE - Mori Denki Mfg Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of explosion-proof lighting equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6993.TK1.