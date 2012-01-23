Jan 23 (Reuters) - MIYOSHI OIL & FAT CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 43.79 42.90 Operating 860 mln 1.00 Recurring 840 mln 890 mln Net loss 190 mln prft 380 mln NOTE - Miyoshi Oil & Fat Co Ltd is a major maker of commercial-use cooking oils. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4404.TK1.