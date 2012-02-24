Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
Feb 24 (Reuters) - KYOGOKU UNYU SHOJI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.15 9.12 Operating 75 mln 140 mln Recurring 115 mln 170 mln Net 45 mln 95 mln NOTE - Kyogoku Unyu Shoji Co Ltd is a transport company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9073.TK1.
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.