YAGAMI INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Apr 20, 2012
Apr 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.42
3.53 7.80
(-3.4 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+4.0%)
Operating 307 mln 359 mln 820 mln
(-14.5 pct) (+39.5 pct)
(+2.8%) Recurring 341 mln
385 mln 880 mln (-11.3
pct) (+36.8 pct) (+3.3%) Net
195 mln 214 mln 490 mln
(-9.1 pct) (+30.6 pct)
(+2.6%) EPS Y31.25
Y32.96 Y78.45 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Yagami Inc sells health and medical equipment to
school.
