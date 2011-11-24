Nov 24 (Reuters) -

YAGAMI INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Apr 20, 2012 Apr 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.42 3.53 7.80 (-3.4 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+4.0%) Operating 307 mln 359 mln 820 mln

(-14.5 pct) (+39.5 pct)

(+2.8%) Recurring 341 mln 385 mln 880 mln (-11.3 pct) (+36.8 pct) (+3.3%) Net

195 mln 214 mln 490 mln

(-9.1 pct) (+30.6 pct) (+2.6%) EPS Y31.25 Y32.96 Y78.45 Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Yagami Inc sells health and medical equipment to school.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7488.TK1.