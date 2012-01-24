Jan 24 (Reuters) - NIDEC-READ CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.00 13.00 Operating 1.50 2.60 Recurring 1.40 2.60 Net 900 mln 1.90 NOTE - Nidec-Read Corp owns a large market share in burn-in testing equipment for printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6833.TK1.