Feb 2 (Reuters) - DOMY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 33.83 33.83 Operating 412 mln 412 mln Recurring 339 mln 339 mln Net 20 mln 78 mln NOTE - Domy Co Ltd is a supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9924.TK1.