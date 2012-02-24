Feb 24 (Reuters) -
YASURAGI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Yasuragi Co Ltd is the full company name. If
there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond
to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8919.TK1.