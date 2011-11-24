UPDATE 1-Brazil's Temer to back refinancing of $15 bln owed by states -sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 Brazil's President Michel Temer has signaled his support for a plan to refinance 50 billion reais ($15 billion) owed by state governments to the development bank BNDES, alongside the securitization of some of their debt to the National Treasury, three people familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.