Dec 2 (Reuters) -
NODA SCREEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012
Apr 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.41
1.86 2.91
(-23.9 pct) (-2.7 pct) (-12.0%)
Operating 74 mln 269 mln 81 mln
(-72.5 pct) (-16.2 pct)
(-67.4%) Recurring 108 mln
278 mln 136 mln (-61.0
pct) (-18.6 pct) (-51.7%) Net
82 mln 174 mln 92 mln
(-52.6 pct) (-11.0 pct)
(-46.9%) EPS Y783.73
Y1,637.83 Y874.07 Annual div
Y400.00 Y600.00
-Q2 div Y200.00 Y400.00
-Q4 div Y200.00
Y200.00
NOTE - Noda Screen Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6790.TK1.