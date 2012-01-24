CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as banks, tech stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80
Jan 24 (Reuters) - FCM PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 13.98 11.90 (+17.5 pct) Operating 149 mln 321 mln (-53.6 pct) Recurring 171 mln 371 mln (-53.9 pct) Net 92 mln 242 mln (-61.8 pct) EPS Y54.33 Y142.05 NOTE - FCM Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5758.TK1.
* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80
LONDON, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Syrian refugee children in Lebanon are doing back-breaking labour in potato fields and working with pesticides in baking hot greenhouses, a U.N. agency said on Monday as it called for greater efforts to prevent child labour during crises.