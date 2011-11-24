Nov 24 Six months to September 30, 2011

(in billions yen unless specified) Premium income 1.23 trln vs 1.94 trln Asset Invest Gains 314.90 vs 291.80 Insurance Payments 935.60 vs 964.00 Asset invest costs 246.90 vs 147.20 Recurring 71.90 vs 94.90 Total assets 23.69 trln vs

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .TK1.