Feb 2 (Reuters) - ODELIC CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 23.50 23.50 Recurring 800 mln 800 mln Net 820 mln 480 mln NOTE - Odelic Co Ltd makes and sells lighting equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6889.TK1.