Feb 2 (Reuters) - KYORITSU ELECTRIC CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.06 7.00 Recurring 233 mln 120 mln Net 98 mln 75 mln NOTE - Kyoritsu Electric Corp is engaged in development and designing of factory automation systems, control devices. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6874.TK1.