G FOOT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
65.93 59.29 90.00
(+11.2 pct) (+4.8 pct)
Operating 1.54 912 mln 2.40
(+68.7 pct) (-9.2 pct)
Recurring 1.50 847 mln 2.30
(+76.9 pct) (-13.0 pct) Net
310 mln 213 mln 800 mln
(+45.6 pct) (-56.9 pct)
EPS Y29.80 Y20.46 Y76.81
NOTE - G Foot Co Ltd is a retailer of shoes.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
