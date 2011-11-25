Nov 25 (Reuters) -

OLIVER CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Oct 20, 2012 Apr 20, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 17.62 16.11 18.35

9.95 (+9.3 pct) (+4.7 pct)

(+4.2%) (+2.5%) Operating 1.34 885 mln

(+51.3 pct) (+12.6 pct)

Recurring 1.50 965 mln 1.53 1.05 (+55.1 pct) (+6.6 pct) (+2.2%) (+2.4%) Net 752 mln 543 mln 760 mln

500 mln

(+38.4 pct) (+466.3 pct) (+1.0%)

(+3.3%) EPS Y61.99 Y44.62 Y62.63

Y41.21 Annual div Y18.00 Y18.00 Y18.00

-Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00

Y9.00 -Q4 div Y9.00 Y9.00 Y9.00

NOTE - Oliver Corp is a major supplier of furniture and interiors.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

