Nov 25 (Reuters) -

ECI INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 54 mln 283 mln Operating loss 187 mln loss 25 mln Recurring loss 195 mln loss 33 mln Net loss 178 mln loss 56 mln

NOTE - ECI Inc develops medicine.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4567.TK1.