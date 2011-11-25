BRIEF-Truscreen says FY sales revenue increased 24 pct
* FY sales revenue increased 24% on prior year to NZ$585,388
ECI INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 54 mln 283 mln Operating loss 187 mln loss 25 mln Recurring loss 195 mln loss 33 mln Net loss 178 mln loss 56 mln
NOTE - ECI Inc develops medicine.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4567.TK1.
* Binding all cash agreement with I-Med Radiology Network (I-Med) to sell co's NSW radiology assets for a total consideration of $81.5m