Jan 25 (Reuters) - SIMPLEX HOLDINGS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.00 17.50 Operating 2.00 3.10 Recurring 2.00 3.08 Net 1.15 1.70 NOTE - Simplex Holdings Inc offers systems solution services for financial institutions. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4340.TK1.