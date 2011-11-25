Nov 25 (Reuters) -
MILBON CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 64.00 yen 60.00 yen
NOTE - Milbon Co Ltd is a maker of hair-care products for
professional use. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2
will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4
to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4919.TK1.