UCHIDA ESCO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012 Jul 20, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.13 2.76 5.70 11.80 (+13.4 pct) (-3.5 pct) Operating 165 mln 127 mln 305 mln

640 mln

(+29.5 pct) (+27.7 pct)

Recurring 168 mln 129 mln

310 mln 650 mln

(+30.2 pct) (+26.7 pct)

Net 89 mln 68 mln

175 mln 370 mln

(+31.5 pct) (+42.1 pct)

EPS Y25.02 Y19.03

Y48.65 Y102.87

NOTE - Uchida Esco Co Ltd is a PC maintenance and retail company, affiliated to office equipment maker Uchida Yoko.

