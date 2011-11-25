BRIEF-Nuri Telecom Company Ltd announces compulsory acquisition of remaining Apivio shares
* Nuri Telecom Company Limited announces compulsory acquisition of remaining Apivio shares
Nov 25 (Reuters) -
UCHIDA ESCO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012 Jul 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.13 2.76 5.70 11.80 (+13.4 pct) (-3.5 pct) Operating 165 mln 127 mln 305 mln
640 mln
(+29.5 pct) (+27.7 pct)
Recurring 168 mln 129 mln
310 mln 650 mln
(+30.2 pct) (+26.7 pct)
Net 89 mln 68 mln
175 mln 370 mln
(+31.5 pct) (+42.1 pct)
EPS Y25.02 Y19.03
Y48.65 Y102.87
NOTE - Uchida Esco Co Ltd is a PC maintenance and retail company, affiliated to office equipment maker Uchida Yoko.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4699.TK1.
* Seven West Media today confirmed amendments to its Yahoo7 joint venture agreement