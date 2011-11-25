Nov 25 (Reuters) -

INDEX CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

11.76 823 mln

(+248.7 pct) Operating prft 1.13 loss 470 mln Recurring prft 552 mln loss 1.49 Net

loss 983 mln loss 13.66 EPS

Y250.74 Y3,795.89 Annual div

nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Index Corp delivers content to Web-enabled cellular phones.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

