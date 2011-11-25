BRIEF-Nuri Telecom Company Ltd announces compulsory acquisition of remaining Apivio shares
* Nuri Telecom Company Limited announces compulsory acquisition of remaining Apivio shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
INDEX CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
11.76 823 mln
(+248.7 pct) Operating prft 1.13 loss 470 mln Recurring prft 552 mln loss 1.49 Net
loss 983 mln loss 13.66 EPS
Y250.74 Y3,795.89 Annual div
nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Index Corp delivers content to Web-enabled cellular phones.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4835.TK1.
* Seven West Media today confirmed amendments to its Yahoo7 joint venture agreement