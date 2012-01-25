Jan 25 (Reuters) - NIHON UNISYS LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 162.00 Operating 1.80 Recurring 4.70 Net loss 10.80 NOTE - Nihon Unisys Ltd is a leading importer of computers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8056.TK1.