BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
Nov 25 (Reuters) -
YASURAGI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
20.57 25.68 29.82
(-19.9 pct) (-20.7 pct) Operating 938 mln 1.78 1.29
(-47.2 pct) (+130.1 pct) Recurring 605 mln 1.46 920 mln
(-58.6 pct) (+501.7 pct) Net 159 mln 661 mln 280 mln
(-75.9 pct) EPS Y7.70 Y31.91 Y13.50
NOTE - Yasuragi Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8919.TK1.
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.