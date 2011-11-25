Nov 25 (Reuters) -

INDEX CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 22.93 34.74 21.17

9.15 (-34.0 pct) (-53.2 pct)

(-7.7%) (-29.0%) Operating 978 mln 2.77 1.52

482 mln

(-64.7 pct) (+4.0 pct) (+55.7%)

(-40.6%) Recurring loss 320 mln prft 1.31 prft 824 mln prft 137 mln Net loss 4.50 loss 7.38 prft 575 mln prft 93 mln EPS loss Y1,146.93 loss Y2,049.36 prft Y146.31 prft Y23.66 Annual div nil nil nil

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div nil

nil nil

NOTE - Index Corp delivers content to Web-enabled cellular phones.

