UPDATE 6-Oil settles up before API reports surprise U.S. crude build
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)
Nov 25 (Reuters) -
TOELL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.54 10.32 Operating 553 mln 400 mln Recurring 497 mln 370 mln Net 266 mln 190 mln
NOTE - Toell Co Ltd sells liquefied petroleum gas and related equipment.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3361.TK1.
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)
ALGIERS, June 13 The foreign ministers of Algeria and France on Tuesday urged Libya's rival armed factions to seek a political solution in the North African country to help stem the spread of militant groups there and potential spillover across its borders.