Jan 25 (Reuters) - NIHON UNISYS LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 255.00 255.00 Operating 7.00 7.00 Recurring 6.30 6.30 Net loss 11.60 prft 3.20 NOTE - Nihon Unisys Ltd is a leading importer of computers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8056.TK1.