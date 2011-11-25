BRIEF-Nuri Telecom Company Ltd announces compulsory acquisition of remaining Apivio shares
* Nuri Telecom Company Limited announces compulsory acquisition of remaining Apivio shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 (Reuters) -
PION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 58.00 45.00 Operating 2.00 2.00 Recurring 1.80 1.80 Net 1.35 1.35 NOTE - Pion Co Ltd is a wholesaler of telecom equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2799.TK1.
* Seven West Media today confirmed amendments to its Yahoo7 joint venture agreement