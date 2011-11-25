Nov 25 (Reuters) -

PION CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 58.00 45.00 Operating 2.00 2.00 Recurring 1.80 1.80 Net 1.35 1.35 NOTE - Pion Co Ltd is a wholesaler of telecom equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2799.TK1.