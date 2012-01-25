Jan 25 (Reuters) - JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 7.37 8.04 (-8.3 pct) Operating 962 mln 1.11 (-13.5 pct) Recurring 1.01 1.15 (-12.3 pct) Net 503 mln 685 mln (-26.6 pct) EPS Y8,206.72 Y11,146.35 Diluted Y8,205.80 Y11,144.13 EPS NOTE - Japan Pure Chemical Co Ltd is a maker of chemicals for electroplating, formed in 1999 by a management buyout For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4973.TK1.