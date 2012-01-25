Jan 25 (Reuters) - YAHOO JAPAN CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 299.78-304.58 Operating 163.30-166.60 Recurring 165.29-168.59 Net 97.15-99.15 EPS 1,675.12 yen-1,709.60 yen Div 336.00 yen-342.00 yen NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4689.TK1.