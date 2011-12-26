Dec 26 (Reuters) - SRG TAKAMIYA CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.90 13.90 Recurring 750 mln 650 mln Net 380 mln 337 mln NOTE - SRG Takamiya Co Ltd is a leasing company specialised in scaffolding materials.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2445.TK1.