Jan 26 (Reuters) - SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 98.00 103.00 Operating 2.30 4.10 Recurring 5.20 7.00 Net 3.70 5.20 NOTE - Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd is a chemical maker, strong in surfactants . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4471.TK1.