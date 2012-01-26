Jan 26 (Reuters) - COSMO BIO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.19 7.53 Operating 886 mln 765 mln Recurring 850 mln 783 mln Net 458 mln 433 mln NOTE - Cosmo Bio Co Ltd is involved in export, import and sales of research reagents and instruments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3386.TK1.