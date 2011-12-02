Verizon closes Yahoo deal; Mayer steps down
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
Dec 2 (Reuters) - COOKPAD INC PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.82 1.55 4.00 (+17.6 pct) (+73.5 pct) (+22.6%) Operating 878 mln 864 mln 1.87 (+1.5 pct) (+110.8 pct) (+15.1%) Recurring 846 mln 856 mln 1.82 (-1.2 pct) (+114.9 pct) (+14.3%) Net 462 mln 459 mln 1.00 (+0.6 pct) (+113.9 pct) (+18.2%) EPS Y28.60 Y28.55 Y62.04 Shares 16 mln 16 mln Annual div -Q2 div nil nil NOTE - Cookpad Inc is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2193.TK1.
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
June 13 Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group said it had terminated any talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, nearly three months after embarking on a plan seeking strategic alternatives.