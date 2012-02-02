BRIEF-Telcon to raise 35.5 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6.5 million shares via private placement to raise 35.5 billion won, at 5,460 won/share
Feb 2 (Reuters) - KYORITSU ELECTRIC CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.00 14.50 Recurring 420 mln 250 mln Net 200 mln 150 mln NOTE - Kyoritsu Electric Corp is engaged in development and designing of factory automation systems, control devices. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6874.TK1.
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer