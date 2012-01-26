BRIEF-Edan Instruments says dividend payment date on June 16
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.34 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
Jan 26 (Reuters) - KAINOS PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 3.52 3.34 (+5.3 pct) Operating 153 mln 174 mln (-12.3 pct) Recurring 149 mln 169 mln (-11.6 pct) Net 78 mln 60 mln (+29.4 pct) EPS Y17.61 Y13.61 NOTE - Kainos Laboratories Inc is a manufacturer of clinical reagents for biochemical and immune serum studies For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4556.TK1.
HONG KONG, June 13 Shares in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc were set to open up 21.4 percent in their debut on Tuesday, as investors that couldn't buy into the initial public offering jostled for a piece of the fast-growing business.