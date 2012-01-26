Jan 26 (Reuters) - OSAKA SEC FINANCE PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 2.53 2.49 (+1.9 pct) Operating loss 68 mln loss 472 mln Recurring prft 155 mln loss 273 mln Net 406 mln 2.48 (-83.6 pct) EPS Y11.11 Y67.79 NOTE - Osaka Securities Finance Co Ltd is a securities financing company affiliated to Osaka Securities Exchange For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8512.TK1.