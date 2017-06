Jan 26 (Reuters) - FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 343 mln 712 mln (-51.8 pct) Operating 78 mln 415 mln (-81.1 pct) Recurring 45 mln 372 mln (-87.8 pct) Net 22 mln 208 mln (-89.4 pct) EPS Y2.97 Y28.24 Diluted Y2.85 Y26.58 EPS NOTE - Financial Products Group Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7148.TK1.