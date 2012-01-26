Jan 26 Nine months to December 31, 2011 (in billions of yen unless specified) LATEST ACTUAL (Group) FORECAST YEAR-AGO Revenues 1.28 1.57 Operating loss 128 mln loss 105 mln Recurring loss 94 mln loss 85 mln Net loss 182 mln loss 91 mln EPS loss 33.45 yen loss 15.92 yen NOTE - Star Holdings Co. Ltd. is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8702.TK1.