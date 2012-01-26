Jan 26 (Reuters) - NIHON DENGI PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 9.93 10.61 (-6.4 pct) Operating 1.09 1.02 Recurring loss 1.09 loss 997 mln Net loss 726 mln loss 602 mln EPS loss Y88.62 loss Y73.53 NOTE - Nihon Dengi Co Ltd is a construction company engaged in designing and construction of production control systems For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1723.TK1.