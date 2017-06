Dec 26 (Reuters) - RIGHT ON PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Nov 20, 2011 Nov 20, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 19.64 19.04 (+3.1 pct) Operating 677 mln 524 mln (+29.2 pct) Recurring 673 mln 463 mln (+45.4 pct) Net prft 276 mln loss 2.13 EPS prft Y10.27 loss Y79.28 NOTE - Right On Co Ltd operates a retail chain for casual wear and jeans For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7445.TK1.