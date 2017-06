Jan 26 (Reuters) - NIHON DENGI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Div 20.00 yen 30.00 yen NOTE - Nihon Dengi Co Ltd is a construction company engaged in designing and construction of production control systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1723.TK1.