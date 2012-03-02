March 2 (Reuters) - IMURA ENVELOPE CO INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.26 21.30 Operating loss 47 mln loss 60 mln Recurring 79 mln 60 mln Net loss 35 mln nil NOTE - Imura Envelope co Inc is a maker of diverse envelops. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3955.TK1.