Jan 27 (Reuters) - TSUZUKI DENKI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 64.80 63.00 Recurring 520 mln 520 mln Net 7.28 230 mln NOTE - Tsuzuki Denki Co Ltd is a dealer of communications and electronic equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8157.TK1.