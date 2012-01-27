Jan 27 (Reuters) - NIPPON GEAR CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.00 10.60 Operating 1.15 940 mln Recurring 1.10 900 mln Net 400 mln 600 mln NOTE - Nippon Gear Co Ltd is an integrated maker of cogwheels and speed reducers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6356.TK1.