Jan 27 (Reuters) - TOYO MACHINERY & METAL CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 19.50 18.50 Operating 715 mln 605 mln Recurring 700 mln 620 mln Net 610 mln 520 mln NOTE - Toyo Machinery & Metal Co Ltd produces plastic injection molding machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6210.TK1.