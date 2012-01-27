Jan 27 (Reuters) - OTSUKA KAGU LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 54.37 55.58 Operating 1.15 855 mln Recurring 1.30 1.02 Net 203 mln 40 mln NOTE - Otsuka Kagu Ltd is a leading retailer of furniture. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8186.TK1.