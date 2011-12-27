Dec 27 (Reuters) - RAQUALIA PHARMA INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 682 mln 1.30 Operating loss 1.91 loss 1.51 Recurring loss 1.91 loss 1.50 Net loss 1.92 loss 1.51 NOTE - RaQualia Pharma Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4579.TK1.