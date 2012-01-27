Jan 27 (Reuters) - CREEK & RIVER CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 200.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Creek & River Co Ltd offers management and staffing services for freelance video and multimedia creators. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4763.TK1.