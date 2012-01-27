Jan 27 (Reuters) - KOKUYO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 260.00 262.00 Operating 4.00 4.00 Recurring 4.10 4.00 Net loss 5.50 prft 1.30 NOTE - Kokuyo Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer of paper stationery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7984.TK1.